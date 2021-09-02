As part of an interview on This Morning, Sir James Dyson pulled out a handful of hair to demonstrate a Dyson hair straightener.

Speaking to Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters, the British inventor sat surrounded by Dyson devices.

After one of Dyson’s gadgets began to bleep, he pulled a handful of hair out of his pocket.

The clipped turned out to be a single hair extension clip, which he then straightened with a Dyson hair straightener.

On seeing the hair, Humes replied ‘oh gosh’, and joked that the extension could be from her dressing room.