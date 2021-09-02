In an interview on This Morning, Sir James Dyson was interviewed by Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

When discussing the cost of Dyson products, Peters stated that they are ‘always at the high end’ of the price range and ‘quite expensive’.

The inventor was questioned as to whether the public would ever see the price of Dyson products go down in future.

Dyson replied ‘I doubt it because technology is expensive to develop’

Dyson suggested that his electric motors have ‘revolutionised vacuum cleaners’, but are ‘four times more expensive than conventional motors’.