Archaeologists discover 8ft iron sword in 4th century Japanese burial mound

Archaeologists have uncovered an 8ft-long iron sword in Japan’s largest circular burial mound built in the fourth century.

The weapon was discovered at Tomio Maruyama Kofun in Nara alongside a shield-shaped mirror, the latter being the first of its kind to be found.

Experts say that the sword is the largest of its kind made in that period, and the oldest example of a meandering sword.

“The technology of the Kofun period is beyond what had been imagined, and they are masterpieces in metalwork from that period,” Kosaku Okabayashi, deputy director for the Archaeological Institute of Kashihara, said.

