In the above video, you can see the touching moment that White House press secretary Jen Psaki made one of her aides the centre of attention as she is preparing to get married this weekend.

"If you join the press team, you get married," Psaki joked as it’s the second time this month that a member of her staff has tied the knot.

Psaki handed assistant press secretary Emilie Simons a silver sash with gold letters that read "Bride to Be."