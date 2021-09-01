Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson has shared five beauty tips that keep her looking effortlessly beautiful.

At night. Hudson uses a rejuvenating anti-aging serum to hydrate her skin and preserve her youthful appearance.

In the daytime, the singer uses a moisturiser-SPF hybrid which protects her from the sun.

Hudson told Women’s Health that she recently began phasing out cocoa butter as it was too oily for her and is “very particular about makeup removal” revealing she takes her makeup off as soon as she finishes work to "let her skin breathe".

The star uses a humidifier as it “moisturises the skin to keep it hydrated".