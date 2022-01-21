Jess Phillips says it’s a ‘fundamental failing’ that misogyny isn’t a hate crime

Jess Phillips MP has suggested it is a "fundamental failing" that misogyny is not recognised as a hate crime under the equality act.

The shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding was speaking at an event about violence against women hosted by The Independent on Wednesday evening.

Ms Phillips added that she is "very anxious" about the idea of victims of domestic abuse or rape having to prove misogyny has taken place in order to secure stricter sentencing.

