Jesy Nelson takes step back from music career to focus on SMA campaigning

Jesy Nelson is continuing to ramp up her campaigning for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) awareness while her music career takes a back seat.

On 4 January, the singer shared the devastating news that her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition that may prevent them from ever walking.

Nelson, who has been campaigning to get a newborn screening for SMA introduced, urged her followers on Thursday (12 February) to sign her petition demanding the inclusion of the heel prick test.

It comes as Nelson revealed that her music career is no longer her priority. She told Heart Radio on Thursday: “I’d never say never say never to music, but for me, my girls are my main focus... I’ve not got time, I really don’t.”