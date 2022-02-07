Joe Rogan impersonates child with disability in resurfaced 2006 clip

Video footage of Joe Rogan impersonating a child with a disability during a 2006 live special has resurfaced.

The clip shows the podcaster imagining how a boy with an intellectual disability would react to the biblical story of Noah's Ark.

Rogan says in the clip: "You tell the story of Noah and the ark to an 8-year-old retarded boy, he's gonna have some questions".

Spotify recently removed more than 110 episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast following criticism from celebrities for Covid "misinformation" and the use of the N-word.

