Winds inside Jupiter's Great Red Spot are speeding up.

The spot is a giant storm 10,000 miles across but has been observed getting smaller throughout the last 150-years.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope which has monitored the planet for more than a decade captures the winds in the outermost "lane" of Jupiter's Great Red Spot accelerating.

Researchers analysing Hubble's regular "storm reports" found the average wind speed just within the boundaries of the storm, known as a high-speed ring, has increased by up to 8 per cent from 2009 to 2020.

The winds near the red spot’s innermost region are moving significantly more slowly.