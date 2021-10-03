A pair of energetic kangaroos showed off their fighting skills at a wildlife shelter in Australia, sparring back and forth in front of the camera.

The footage, shared by the Red Box Wildlife Shelter on 2 October, shows two young marsupials - named Dobby and Nullah - playfighting and grappling.

“Are you two showing off?” their carer can be heard saying in the background of the video, as the pair take swipes at each other.

Towards the end of the video, one kangaroo can even be seen catching the other with some impressive kicks before they calm down.