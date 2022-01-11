Young girl turns into reporter to show poor condition of Kashmir roads

A young girl has gone viral as she turns into a news reporter to show the poor condition of the roads in Kashmir with her mum helping as a camera operator.

The video, shared by Twitter user Sajid Yousuf Shah, shows the Kashmiri girl holding a mic and narrating about how the condition of the roads has gone severely bad.

The young reporter said: “You can see how the rains have completely destroyed the roads. We will show you!.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here