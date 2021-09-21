Kate Middleton tried a number of outdoor activities including abseiling and mountain biking as she enjoyed the great outdoors during a visit to Cumbria on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge bravely held her nerve as she went abseiling down a cliff edge in Little Langdale after taking a walk with a group of air cadets.

She also shared a boat ride with two of the "Windermere Children", who were among 300 child Holocaust survivors who came to stay in the Lake District in 1945.