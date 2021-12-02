Kate Middleton visits V&A Faberge exhibition

Kate Middleton has admired the intricacies of the work of renowned Russian goldsmith Carl Faberge at an exhibition featuring items loaned by the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge viewed Faberge In London: Romance To Revolution at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London on Thursday and showed her sophisticated eye for detail, according to the curator.

Wearing black wide-legged trousers and a patterned pussybow blouse, the duchess also put on a black face mask.

