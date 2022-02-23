Kate Middleton managed to squeeze in some fun during an important visit to Denmark by zooming down a helter-skelter slide.

The Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to the Lego Foundation Playlab at University College Copenhagen on Tuesday to learn more about the well-being of young children.

During her visit, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to enjoy the giant slide in the facility.

“In the spirit of where I am, I had to do that,” Kate told photographers, with a big smile on her face.

