The Duchess of Cambridge officially opened two poignant new galleries charting the story of the Holocaust and the Second World War at the Imperial War Museum in London.

On the day before Armistice Day, Kate Middleton viewed the museum’s Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries.

The galleries tell the individual stories of some of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

Kate also saw the exhibition Portraits of Holocaust Survivors which includes two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

