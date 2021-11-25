Kate Middleton joins pupils in learning importance of early childhood development

The Duchess of Cambridge went back to school to join pupils for a science lesson.

Kate Middleton visited Nower Hill High School in Harrow, northwest London, to join youngsters in learning about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development.

The visit comes after the duchess launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood this summer which hopes to drive awareness of the impact of the early years.

Pupils in the Year 8 science lesson looked through a research project run by Oxford University which aims to embed the key principles of early childhood development and neuroscience in students.

