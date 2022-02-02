Kate Middleton shows off lineout skills as new patron of England Rugby

Kate Middleton has officially been named patron of the Rugby Football League and England Rugby.

Previously, the role was held by Kate’s brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex, who relinquished his royal duties in 2020.

It was given to her by the Queen, with Kensington Palace saying that sporting appointments “closely align with Her Royal Highness’ long-standing passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide”.

The tweet was accompanied by a short clip of various rugby players passing the ball to one another out of shot, until it eventually lands in the hands of Kate.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here