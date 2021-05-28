The Duchess of Cambridge has kept her promise to wear a pink “princess dress” for a four-year-old cancer patient, after the pair finally met in Edinburgh on Thursday. Kate pledged to don the dress after she spoke to Mila Sneddon, who has leukaemia, at the start of May. A photo of Sneddon had been selected to feature in the National Portrait Gallery’s Hold Still exhibition, which documents life in lockdown. Upon meeting the youngster, Kate said it was “so nice to meet you in person”, before asking her to do a twirl in her dress.