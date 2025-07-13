Princess Kate shares behind-the-scenes video of Wimbledon women’s final visit

The Princess of Wales has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Wimbledon women’s final visit.

Princess Kate visited SW19 on Saturday (12 July), where she met with Wimbledon staff and sporting figures before taking her seat in the Royal Box next to Billie Jean King.

Catherine can be seen congratulating Iga Swiatek after her women’s final win and also offering words of comfort to Amanda Anisimova.

Sharing a video on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, Kate added the caption: “Wonderful day at The Championships @wimbledon! Congratulations @iga.swiatekon a brilliant victory!”