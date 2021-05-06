The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a teaser clip of themselves completing royal duties with some behind the scenes clips, as they launch their own YouTube channel.

There are two behind the scenes bloopers in the ‘trailer’, with William telling Kate in one shot: “By the way you have to be careful what you say now because these guys they’re filming everything,” to which Kate replies: “I know”.

In one clip, filmed for St Patrick’s Day, the Duchess of Cambridge tells her husband: “You don’t need to roll your ‘r’”.