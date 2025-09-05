Katie Price shares new cancer fears as star undergoes tests after weight loss

Katie Price has shared her cancer fears after she discovered a lump in her finger 23 years after she was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease.

Speaking on The Katie Price Podcast on Thursday (4 September), the 47-year-old said that she has been recently experiencing pain in the same finger for the last three weeks, saying she “hopes it’s not that [leiomyosarcoma] again”.

“This better not be bad news... because normally in my life something good happens and then something bad happens. Let's hope it's nothing bad.”

Price also revealed that she has been having blood tests to figure out why she has lost weight recently and been feeling really “tired” with “no energy”. She was told she has “really low platelets” and may need a blood transfusion.