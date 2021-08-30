Kerry Katona broke down in tears on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins as she opened up about her past relationship with George Kay.

The former singer has claimed her ex-partner used to abuse her and opened up to Chief Instructor Ant Middleton after failing a challenge on the programme.

“My mister died last year of a drug overdose. He was really abusive, and it just took me back to feeling really worthless,” Katona said after being shouted at by SAS officers.

Katona also opened up about how she got out of the relationship, as well as the death of Kay.