Surgeons successfully transplant two kidneys from genetically modified pig into human

Surgeons have successfully transplanted two kidneys from a genetically modified pig into a human body, in what is a world first.

The organs worked for more than three days during an experiment on a brain-dead patient, who was already on artificial life support with no prospect of recovery.

It’s hoped the breakthrough could solve the organ shortage crisis and it follows similar surgery from earlier this month, when a man from the US became the first person in the world to get a pig heart transplant.

David Bennett, 57, is said to be doing well post-op.

