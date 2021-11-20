A stunning video shared online by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park shows the post-eclipse full Moon setting over the erupting Kilauea volcano.

The 30-second clip shows the Moon lighting up the sky, as lava erupts from a lake below.

While Hawaii offered one of the most beautiful landscapes for this week’s partial lunar eclipse, the event was witnessed by people all over the world.

On the night of 18-19 November, the Moon fell into the Earth’s shadow for the longest duration in 580 years, offering stargazers far and wide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

