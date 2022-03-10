Kim Kardashian tells women in business to ‘get your f***ing a** up and work’

Kim Kardashian has made a bold statement regarding women in business.

The multi-millionaire reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur gave some pretty brutal words of advice, suggesting those who wish to be in a similar position to her should “get your f***ing a** up and work”.

She added: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days, you have to surround yourself with people who want to work.

“No toxic work environments, and show up and do the work”.

