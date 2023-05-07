Watch the moment King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the coronation concert on Sunday evening (7 May).

The couple took their seats in the royal box to watch the star-studded event, hosted on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A number of high-profile music stars will take to the stage to celebrate the crowning of the new monarch, with the likes of Olly Murs, Katy Perry and Take That all part of the lineup.

Thousands of fans were also invited to watch the concert in person.

