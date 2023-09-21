King Charles wished the English and French teams good luck in the Rugby World Cup as he spoke in France's senate chamber on Thursday, 21 September.

Charles became is the only British monarch ever to speak from the senate with his message on the second day of his state visit to Paris and Bordeaux.

"Even when our national teams are drawn up on opposite ends of the pitch, they do so with mutual admiration and a shared commitment to the rules of the game," the King said.

Speaking French, Charles added: "May the best win."