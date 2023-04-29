Vestments King Charles III will use at coronation revealed

The vestments that King Charles III will wear at his coronation on 6 May have been revealed by Buckingham Palace.

The former Prince of Wales will be formally proclaimed as King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms at an elaborate coronation ceremony next week, ending a 74-year wait to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as monarch.

The King will wear the vestments while he is officially invested, the first time the garments have been worn since his mother's coronation on 2 June, 1952.

