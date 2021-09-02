This is the touching story of a cat named Angel that is able to live a full life thanks to a specially-constructed wheelchair made using water bottles and wheels from a toy car.

Constanza Hernandez took the adorable creature in after she found the emaciated, 15- day-old kitten lying in a puddle with deformed back legs.

The good samaritan nursed him back to health and with her mother created an amazing contraption, using a plastic bottle and wheels from a toy car, to help him get around.

Constanza admitted, “Little angel has no idea that he has a disability. He has developed normally”.