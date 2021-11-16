Sheriffs in Florida have been praised for rescuing a five-week-old kitten from drowning in a storm drain.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office shared bodycam footage of the moment they pulled the cat to safety on social media, while also explaining their clever plan.

"The deputies lifted away an iron grate large enough to allow Deputy Sprague to slide into the drain feet first," the description read.

While the kitten was initially "several feet away treading water", the sheriff made sounds to lure it towards him, before eventually plucking it from the water to complete the rescue.

