This is the hilarious moment a guy gets knocked out at work after a high-risk stunt with a co-worker goes wrong.

In this clip, Michael attempts a stunt with one of his coworkers as he stands on his shoulders and expects him to walk him around without botching anything up.

While the subject maintains balance for a few seconds, it doesn't take him long to lose it, which causes him to fall hard on his face.

The filmer wrote. "Nothing beats having a laugh with mates and trying crazy things at work”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here