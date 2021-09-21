A flock of red knot birds stunned on-lookers in Norfolk by creating eye-catching patterns in front of the setting sun as they flew across the sky.

Sarah Wills, who captured and shared the footage, described the “incredible” display she witnessed while on holiday in Snettisham.

"I was hopeful of seeing them but like anything in nature, nothing is guaranteed," she said.

"The display was incredible and more so because the sunset was spectacular. It was a warm and balmy evening and the sky changed colour many times as the sun set. The reflection of the sun on the water was beautiful."