First baby southern koala born in Europe at Longleat Safari Park

Longleat Safari Park is celebrating a “major achievement” after the birth of a southern koala.

The unnamed joey is the first-ever born in Europe and will be making its first public appearance over the coming days.

Longleat's adult female koala, called Violet, gave birth last year but her tiny baby - born the size of a bean - spent six months tucked in its mother's pouch for safety.

Keepers do not know the gender of the joey, but hope to find out once it begins to spend more time outside.

