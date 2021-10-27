Hilarious footage shows Koko the cockatoo enjoying a bit of car-surfing at low speeds.

Gera Kassimov is a content creator and public figure from Maui, Hawaii, USA, and filmed his friendly pet cockatoo enjoying rap music and interacting with locals.

Mr.Kassimov said: "Koko enjoys car-surfing at low speeds, he flies freely around the property, I take him everywhere we go, he's never caged nor clipped, ever. Koko loves to interact with people and in general, he's just a very happy bird!".

