Tiktoker decides to write Disney musical for Korean princess in viral video

Representation matters, and when Julia Riew noticed that there weren’t any Koreans in the myriad of iconic Disney princesses, she decided to make it happen in her own way.

The 22-year-old Julia Riew create her own Korean Disney princess along with an accompanying musical, because which princess adaption would be complete without one?

The Harvard student, who has been writing and composing for years, shared her musical on TikTok with the rest of the world.

In her seventh full musical to date, “Shimcheong: A Folktale,” she tapped into her Korean roots to create the heartwarming musical.

