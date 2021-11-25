Stray Labrador deemed 'untrainable' makes perfect fire service search dog

A stray Labrador that was deemed "unruly, untrainable, unsociable, rude and stubborn" has proven to make himself into the ideal fire service search dog after showing a knack for finding hidden toys.

Homeless Bailey was brought into Dogs Trust Loughborough and it was feared he might be a lost cause until a call was put out to emergency services to see if they were looking for a new pooch and it turns out he was a perfect fit.