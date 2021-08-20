Lamborghini unveils new Countach with £1.7m asking price

Dubbed the original ‘poster car’, Lamborghini’s unveiling of the newest version of their iconic Countach car has sent the automotive world into a spin once more.

With an asking price of around £1.7 million before local taxes are added you know you’re getting a very special and rare automobile.

And this has certainly proved a draw for prospective buyers, with all 112 units of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 having been sold out already. That’s certainly the kind of speed to match the Countach’s impressive 0-60mph time of just 2.6 seconds.