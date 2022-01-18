Luxury superyacht squeezes under bridge with just 12cm clearance

Incredible footage captures the moment a luxurious superyacht passes under a low bridge bridges with just 12cm clearance.

Dutch shipbuilders Heesen were tasked with transporting the 80m boat "MY Galactica" from its shed in Oss to the North Sea.

En-route to its destination, the yacht passed under multiple structures and had to be precisely measured before departing to ensure it could pass through unscathed.

The spectacular vessel - which has not been valued - also had to navigate through tight river locks as it travelled through Dutch canals and rivers.

