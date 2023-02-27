Adele shows massive diamond ring at Las Vegas show amid wedding rumours

Adele was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at one of her Las Vegas shows amid rumours that she is engaged to partner Rich Paul.

The Easy on Me singer, 34, first went public with her relationship with the sports agent two years ago.

Rumours of the pair’s engagement first started flying when the star was seen on The Graham Norton Show in 2022 wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, but she did not confirm whether it was true.

