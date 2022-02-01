Laurence Fox says people are 'racist' for criticising controversial ivermectin drug

Laurence Fox has now taken to Twitter to call people criticising the controversial drug ivermectin “racist”.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug promoted by anti-vaxxers as a treatment for coronavirus, is only recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in clinical trials, with current evidence on its success with Covid-19 patients being “inconclusive”.

Responding to criticism online, Fox said: “You know what? It’s actually racist. That’s what it is. It’s really racist to turn around and go, ‘well, yeah, hundreds of millions of Africans take it, but it’s just a horse de-wormer’.”

