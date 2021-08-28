British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has created an at-home gin bar made out of his humble garden shed.

The Changing Rooms star has transformed his timber shed to an exquisitely elegant bar, which now features a fully-stocked gin bar, LED lighting, and luxury seating.

The TV personality said: “When you are making yourself a gin-otorium as I like to call it, it’s all about the decadence - a slightly sexy, slightly nightclubby sensation that you and I recognise as that first sip of gin and tonic.”