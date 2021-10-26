Eye-catching footage shows the moment an Indonesian man cools molten lava by mixing it with water.

This compelling video, filmed by Mazin Alawami, features him scooping up molten lava and putting the flaming hot thing into a bucket partially filled with water.

The outcome of the said experiment is that the lava's light fades away as it goes underwater.

At the same time, the water can be seen turning into steam and dissipating into the air, making for a dramatic but delightful visual.

