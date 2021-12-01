Lego launches Carousel of Creativity in Covent Garden

Lego has launched its Carousel of Creativity festive display which celebrates kids’ imaginations.

The installation has taken over part of London’s Covent Garden and includes a whole winter forest, inspired by Disney’s Frozen with a choir singing songs from Mary Poppins and The Lion King.

Fans can enjoy brick-built characters who challenge the norm from a fire fighting dragon to a princess racing driver while also featuring LEGO creations from kids across the UK.

