Giant star added to Legoland Christmas tree after nearly 3,000 hours of work

Legoland Windsor has unveiled their Christmas tree for 2021, which is made up of 364,481 Duplo and Lego bricks and took some 2,909 hours of work.

The tree stands a whopping 33ft tall and a crane had to be used to lift the various different sections into position. The star itself, which stands pride of place at the top of the tree, weighs 80kg and is made up of 5,251 individual Lego bricks.