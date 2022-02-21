Ferocious leopard rescued after falling down 50ft well

Rescuers saved a ferocious leopard trapped in a 50ft well.

The animal became trapped and agitated after falling into the deep chamber in Maharashtra, India.

Rescuers carefully lower a trap cage down the well beside the young animal before guiding her into the escape mechanism using bamboo sticks,

"If the leopard had not been spotted in time she would have died of hunger," wildlife expert, Manish Kumar said.

After being monitored and fed meat the leopard was later released into the wild.

