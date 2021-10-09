Liam Payne attended the world’s premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong in London on Saturday, 9 October.

The 28-year-old musician said that starring in the movie was a “great experience”.

“The reason that I wanted to do this job more than anything was one, who doesn’t want to do a song for a Disney film?”, he admitted to the PA news agency.

“Secondly for my boy as well, to spot my voice in the film. I want to see if he gets it.”

The former One Direction star has a son, Bear, born in 2017, with singer Cheryl.