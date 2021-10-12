Scientists are attempting to simulate life on Mars in a remote area of Israel in an attempt to learn the lessons of what they’ll need to survive on the Red planet.

The mission is being run by the Austrian Space Forum in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency and local group D-Mars – and will see six astronauts live in their Amadee-20 habitat for one month.

36-year-old team member Alon Tenzer said: "We are six people working in a tight space under a lot of pressure to do a lot of tests.”