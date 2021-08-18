Model Lily Cole has apologised after being criticised for wearing a burqa and full-face covering while promoting her new book.

Followers quickly pointed out the timing of her now-deleted post given that the Taliban has re-taken Afghanistan.

Cole has since apologised for “any offence caused” and acknowledged the post was “incredibly ill-timed”.

Writing: “I posted an old photo of me wearing a burqa loaned to me by a friend.”

“As she pointed out, I was undermining its original purpose by wearing it with my face exposed, but I understand why the image has upset people and want to sincerely apologise for any offence caused."