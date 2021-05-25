Watch as a lion and a leopard come crashing out of a tree after the lion tries to snatch a kill from the leopard.

At the start of the video, filmed by a guide below, the lioness can be seen climbing up a branch high up in a tree. She growls and snarls as she fights the leopard for its prey, the bloody remains of which dangle off the branch.

Suddenly, the branch snaps under their weight and the two apex predators tumble down to the ground.