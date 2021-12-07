Lizard rescued after making 4,500-mile journey to the UK

A lizard has been rescued after traveling 4,500 miles in a suitcase from Florida to Whitley Bay.

Rachel Bond was surprised to find the green anole lizard in her bags upon her return home in Whitley Bay.

The lizard was then taken in by the RSPCA and Inspector Lucy Green admitted it was "amazing" that it survived the journey.

Bond told the BBC: "It’s remarkable the lizard managed to travel that way unharmed - but I do feel sorry for him, after enjoying such nice warm weather he ended up in Whitley Bay in winter."

